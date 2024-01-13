Pro Rodeo Circuit means business in Great Falls

As the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals makes its annual run in Great Falls, local stores like Hoglunds experience a surge in traffic, drawing in crowds seeking a unique blend of entertainment and local charm.

Hoglunds has been a western wear staple in the city for over 70 years, first starting as a military suoply store before converting with new ownership.

Brandon Robbins, an employee with the business, says that the store continues to be a staple in the ever-changing city. “It is a big part of the western world here in Great Falls, and hasn’t stopped flourishing since the 1970’s.”

A trend for the store happens to be around this time of year when the rodeo comes to town. As a firm producer of western wear, business and sales begin to increase.

Brandon explained, “There’s a symbiotic relationship between the business and the rodeo. I think it draws a lot of attention to Great Falls and itself, so a lot of our customers that only come in once a year or anything like that, that's one of the times we get to see them is when they come here for the circuit finals. We also get to see people from other states such as like Wyoming, Texas, Idaho, areas like that. If they're here in time, they get to see what the Montana rodeo looks like and what a lot of our culture is going to be like.

As rodeo events continue to entertain and captivate, they also contribute to thriving business opportunities and the continued love for western culture.

