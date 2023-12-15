Procession and memorial on Saturday for Great Falls firefighter

GREAT FALLS — David Thomas Lambers, 36 years old, passed away from complications of lung cancer, on Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Spokane, Washington. Lambers had been a firefighter with the Montana Air National Guard Fire Department for more than 10 years.

Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with lung cancer after he became ill in the summer months. He was taken to a hospital in Washington where he underwent cancer treatment with the hope of getting better enough to return to Montana to resume the treatment.

His battle with cancer was short, and he ultimately died on November 12th, leaving behind his wife April, and his two children.

On November 18, his body was returned to Great Falls, where firefighters and first-responders from various communities escorted Lambers and his family through Great Falls.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 16, at 11:00 a.m. at the Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark, followed by a graveside memorial at Highland Cemetery. There will be a reception following the graveside at the Elks Club in Great Falls.

The procession will proceed along this route: Leaving the MT ANG station at about 10 am.; down I-15 to the Central Avenue exit; left onto 6th Street NW. Leaving the funeral home roughly 1pm, down NW Bypass heading east. Turn right onto 3rd Street NW, then right on Central, left on to 6th Street SW. Then left on to 10th Avenue South, left at 13th Street South, then to Highland Cemetery (2010 33rd Avenue South).

