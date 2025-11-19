Proposal for data center in Great Falls has been withdrawn

GREAT FALLS — A proposed data center on the northeast side of Great Falls has been withdrawn by its developer.

The Great Falls Development Alliance announced in June that Atlanta-based real estate developer Ardent was considering Project Cardinal, a 569-acre site between Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Missouri River.

When announcing the project, Ardent said it was working with NorthWestern Energy on a power transmission study, but admitted progress was slow.

While data centers aren't part of GFDA's strategic plan, the organization did begin a due diligence process. However, Ardent ultimately changed course.

"This particular group recognized that the timelines on power from NorthWestern and others just wasn't a good fit, and they have withdrawn their project," said Jolene Schalper, GFDA executive vice president.

Initial estimates stated the project would have brought between 150 and 200 permanent jobs, plus additional indirect employment.

(JUNE 17, 2025) The Great Falls Development Alliance (GFDA) announced on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, that a "hyperscale data center campus" is planned for Great Falls.

The TAC Data Centers project would be built on a 569-acre site on the northeast side of Great Falls at Agritech Business Park, which is just north of Malmstrom Air Force Base and near the Great Falls Rainbow Power Substation at the southern end of the Montana-Alberta Tie Line.

Brett Doney, CEO of the GFDA, said, "The more power that we can produce in Montana and use in Montana could mean more energy development in the region, which provides tax base for our rural counties as well as more jobs and income for farmers and ranchers."

A news release says the project is expected to create 1,500–2,000 construction jobs, and between 150 and 200 high-paying permanent positions, plus additional indirect employment.

The initial plans state that the project will be a 2 million square foot data center campus, subject to securing the needed power generation and transmission.

Zoning, permitting, and securing power are expected to take between 12–18 months.

Initial buildings (135k–200k SF) would begin construction thereafter, with first phases online by late 2027 to early 2028.

Full campus buildout is projected by 2030.

Officials says that the project will provide an "extensive commercial tax base" to the community without burdening the roads or schools.

