Protesters rally against Great Falls public schools mask policy
Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 25, 2021
GREAT FALLS — Great Falls public schools started a new academic year on Wednesday, August 25. On Tuesday evening, some people protested the GFPS mask policy by standing along the side of 10th Avenue South and holding signs.
Here are links to articles about how several of the largest school districts in Montana are addressing the mask issue:
