Providence and Touro partnership will let students earn two degrees in five years

GREAT FALLS — Students can now earn two degrees in just five years through a new partnership between the University of Providence (UP) and Touro University in Great Falls.

UP’s new Applied Mathematics program in Pre-Data Analytics for Health Care Concentration is offered in partnership with Touro University’s Master of Science in Data Analytics for Health Care.

Students can complete both programs in five years by satisfying 102 credits of UP requirements in the first three years, be in good academic standing, and apply for UP graduation at the end of their third year.

Students can then move on to Touro’s MS program in Data Analytics for Health Care, and then transfer back to UP the credits earned during the first year of graduate school to complete and earn a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Mathematics with UP.



Stephen Muir, Associate Professor of Mathematics at UP, explained, “It seemed to me like a no brainer, to allow students to shave a year out of their total cost and a year out of their total time for achieving a master's degree.”

He continued, “Take those math classes seriously when you're in high school, right? Because this is what the payoff could be. It could be a master's degree and a career in data analytics.”

The partnership marks the University’s second initiative with Touro University. The first one allows UP to offer students a Biology degree with a Health Professions concentration. Students enrolled in this program will be guaranteed an admissions interview (if GPA requirements are met) for placement into the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Students interested in this opportunity should contact the UP Office of Admissions at 406-791-5202 or email admissions@uprovidence.edu.

