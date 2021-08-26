Public comment solicited for Great Falls CDBG funding

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls residents still have time to review and comment on a proposed amendment to the city’s current four-year consolidated plan.

The amendment would include in the plan a goal of using an estimated $300,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant money to turn blighted properties into affordable homes for low- and moderate-income families.

If the amendment is approved by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, organizations such as NeighborWorks and Habitat For Humanity could apply for some of the money once the city gets it.

"If we get a significant amount of public comment we may need to address that public comment, possibly through city commission depending on what sort of public comments we get,” said Tom Micuda, deputy director of Great Falls Planning & Community Development.

As of Thursday, the city was expecting to get around $800,000 of CDBG money in September or October.