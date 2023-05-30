Watch Now
Public test of tabulating equipment ahead of Library Mill Levy election

Posted at 2:13 PM, May 30, 2023
2023-05-30

Sandra Merchant, the Cascade County Clerk & Recorder, announced on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that public testing of the automatic tabulating equipment that will be used to count the votes cast in the June 6, 2023, Library Mill Levy Election will be held in Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1pm.

Here is the full text of the measure that will be on ballots:

Shall the City of Great Falls be authorized to amend Article I, Section 3 of the Charter of the City of Great Falls to levy up to 17 mills, an increase of 15 mills, raising approximately $1,594,500 for the purpose of providing funds for the operation, maintenance and capital needs of the Great Falls Public Library.

[ ] FOR amending the Charter of the City of Great Falls to increase the authorized mills to levy for the operation, maintenance and capital needs of the Great Falls Public Library from two (2) mills to seventeen (17) mills as provided for in Ordinance No. 3254.

[ ] AGAINST amending the Charter of the City of Great Falls to increase the authorized mills to levy for the operation, maintenance and capital needs of the Great Falls Public Library from two (2) mills to seventeen (17) mills as provided for in Ordinance No. 3254.

Total Mills requested = 15 MILLS ≈  $1,594,500.00

INCREASE THE ANNUAL TAX ON A $100,000 HOME APPROXIMATELY $20.25
INCREASE THE ANNUAL TAX ON A $200,000 HOME APPROXIMATELY $40.50

Click here to view the complete presentation of the mill levy proposal, or click here for information on the Library website.

