GREAT FALLS — PurpleGold is back for another season of serving up acai bowls in Great Falls.

Owner Ashley Smith told MTN News they decided to forgo serving waffles this season and are focusing solely on fruit bowls.

PurpleGold will offer the same menu items customers have come to love, but they're also adding new fruit flavor bases like mango and cacao.

This will be the food truck's third season; Smith says they can't thank the community enough for bringing the business to life. “We're just forever grateful the town is amazing and we just have so much fun serving people,” she said. “They have been so supportive of Ryan and I.”

This summer, Purple Gold is adding a second food truck that will also feature fruit bowls.