Qdoba is scheduled to open in Great Falls this week

Qdoba is scheduled to open in Great Falls on Friday, November 3, 2023. The fast-casual Mexican restaurant is at West Bank Landing at 415 Third Street NW, Suite 100) near Jersey's Mike's.

The Denver-based chain has more than 700 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada, specializing in tacos, quesadillas, taco salads, and tortilla soup.

The Great Falls location posted on Facebook on Monday: "Free. QDOBA. For a year. Do we need to say anything else? Just be one of the first 50 in line at our new store at 415 3rd St NW on Friday, November 3rd at 10:30AM to win!"

Also at West Bank Landing - work continues on a second Panda Express in Great Falls, between Jersey Mike’s and the Verizon store. There is no word yet on the opening date.

RECENT RESTAURANT NEWS

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its first Great Falls location on Wednesday, October 18. The restaurant is at 1900 10th Avenue South, and will be open every day from 10:45am until 10pm. It is located on the lot formerly occupied by the Cartwheel Casino & Liquor Store.

Montana's Rib & Chop House opened its Great Falls restaurant on Monday, October 23, 2023. The 5,000-plus square-foot restaurant is at 21 Third Street North, the former location of a Wells Fargo bank. The restaurant has 225 seats, and is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. The Rib & Chop House was founded in 2001 and has restaurants in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Livingston, along with locations in Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah. The restaurant features steak, ribs, shrimp, salmon, jambalaya, and more. Click here to check out the complete menu.

A Tony Roma's restaurant is scheduled to open inside the Holiday Inn hotel at 1100 Fifth Street South. The restaurant will serve ribs, steaks, burgers, seafood, and more. The project was announced several years ago, but stalled for some reason. An employee at the existing restaurant inside the hotel told KRTV several weeks ago that Tony Roma's is likely to open before the end of the year. There was a free-standing Tony Roma's in the Great Falls Marketplace area several years ago.

