Questions about street lights in Great Falls?

CITY OF GREAT FALLS WEBSITE
Street lights in Great Falls
Aaron Vaughn, Great Falls GIS Coordinator
Posted at 8:57 AM, Apr 27, 2021
GREAT FALLS — There’s a new way for you to get information about street lights in Great Falls. The city has created a page on its website that features a color-coded, interactive map of all the street lights.

Most street lights within the City are maintained by NorthWestern Energy, but some are maintained by the City, by the Montana Department of Transportation, or by the Great Falls Housing Authority.

The colors tell you which organization is responsible for any given light so you know who to call if there’s a problem. There is also contact information for each agency.

Great Falls Street Lights - Color-Coded Ownership

"The impetus behind this was basically because people wanted to know about what street lights were out and who maintains them, so who to contact,” explained Aaron Vaughn, Great Falls GIS Coordinator.

Click here to visit the street light map site.

The City said in a social media post: "Given the frequency of questions about these lights and who maintains them, we decided to make it easier for Great Falls residents to find their light in question and get those details from an interactive map."

Vaughn also said that an "open data" site for the city is also in the works to make accessing public data easier.

