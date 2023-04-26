Race Montana planning 'BrewHaHa Beer Runs' (video)

Race Montana is planning to host several 'BrewHaHa Beer Runs' over the next several months.

From the website: "No need to register… IT’S FREE!! Just show up at the bar at 6pm. We’ll start the bridge loop run from each bar, returning to the bar and sharing some great company and beer specials from the bar. Let us know you’re joining us – respond to our event series on Facebook for updates."

Featuring:

* Annie’s Tap House – 4/27

* Black Eagle Brewery – 5/18

* Mighty Mo – 6/15

* The Block – 7/20

* Elevation 3330 – 8/17

* Kellergeist – 9/21

