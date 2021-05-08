Racing season underway at Electric City Speedway

GREAT FALLS — The 2021 season is underway at Electric City Speedway in Great Falls.

Bleachers have been painted and a new viewing tower is under construction.

The first races of the season were May 1, and track promoter Steve Fowler said the crowd was the biggest he’s seen in about 15 years.

Fowler said, "We worked within the guidelines last year, we understand that, but we're excited to have the freedom to go ahead and have people come in at their own discretion,” said Fowler. We're trying to provide all the amenities and stuff to help them with. With the crowd last week, we ended up needing to add some port-a-johns. We're adding more windows for the food and beverages.”

The races for the weekend of May 8 have been canceled due to weather. The next race is scheduled for May 14. Click here to visit the website for more information .