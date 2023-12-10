'Rage For Santa' benefits Toys For Tots

The Do Bar in Great Falls hosted a “Rage For Santa” fundraising event on Saturday, put on by Backyard Productions to benefit Toys for Tots.

From what started in their backyard, to now booking real venues, Backyard Productions has come a long way. They now enjoy doing events like these to give back to their supportive community of Great Falls, while sharing their love of music.

“The whole purpose of Backyard Productions was to bring more local music to Great Falls that they don't already have,” said Ryan Mullen, co-admin for Backyard Productions. “Make it more accessible, you know, and also hit two birds with one stone and kind of give back a cause to the community along with providing music to them.”

“Rage For Santa” consisted of ten artists and bands, all from around Montana. This was important to Backyard Productions because they wanted to raise money to give back to the community who consistently gives to them. Selecting artists throughout the community did just that.

MTN News Ryan Mullen and Jonah Shirley

“One hundred percent of the raffle, the donations and the entry tickets will go straight to Toys For Tots, along with that you can donate $10 at the door to get in or you can bring a toy; that toy will also go straight to Toys For Tots,” said Jonah Shirley, co-admin of Backyard Productions.

“We’ve all struggled coming up as a child, you know, I mean, we weren't the most financially savvy and our families weren't either, so being able to provide this for other kids in need through something we absolutely love and are passionate about is why we worked so hard for the past few months to make this happen,” said Mullen.

For more information on Toys For Tots or to donate online, click here.

For more information or to contact Backyard Productions, click here.

