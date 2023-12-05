Watch Now
'Rage For Santa' fundraiser will benefit Toys For Tots

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, December 9, 2023, The Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW) in Great Falls will host “Rage For Santa” starting at 3pm. This is a community fundraiser concert for Toys For Tots.

The event will feature an acoustic set and a split lineup of EDM, hard rock, and metal music, all from bands and artists from around the state.

Twelve performing acts, 50/50 drawing, raffle featuring items donated from around the community.

Proceeds will be donated to Toys For Tots.

The event is open to the public, 21+.

Admission is $10, or a $10 unwrapped brand new toy.

For more information, contact Jonah Shirley at Jonahfromgreatfalls@gmail.com or click here.
 

