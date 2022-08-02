"Rammunition Monster Truck" is coming to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Monster truck "Rammunition" is coming to Great Falls this weekend at the Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership.

The monster truck will be demolishing cars in the parking lot of Lithia on Saturday, August 6, at 3:00 PM.

There is no cost to attend the event. Lithia is at 4025 10th Avenue South.

Last year's event featured the "Raminator" - with a 565 CI Supercharged Hemi engine and more than 2,000 horsepower - and drew a large crowd that enjoyed watching it crush several cars.



