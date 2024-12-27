GREAT FALLS — A "recovery room" is opening up in Great Falls, which will help people get the care they need in a centralized location. Lavonne Grosser, owner of Breaking Chains For Recovery said, “It's loving people where they are in their journey.”

'Recovery room' opening in Great Falls

Grosser has been doing this work mobile since mid-November, and decided a physical location on Central Avenue would be beneficial.

Grosser said, “Walk in, warm up. We've got some hygiene bags. Backpacks, hats, gloves. It's really for anyone in the community, but our primary focus is for those in recovery or trying to get into recovery.”

Nothing at the Recovery Room will be billed, so anyone, regardless of insurance status, can come in and get help.

Bobby Takesenemy, Outreach Coordinator for the Rocky Mountain Treatment Center, said, “I believe when people want recovery, it's important to grab them, you know, to be able to help them right then and there.”

Takesenemy is teaming up with Grosser to help the community, as he knows firsthand the difference accessibility and support can make.



Takesenemy said, “Being able to ask for help, that was probably the biggest, the first, most important step in my recovery.”

Grosser hopes to open the recovery room next week, but they are still looking for sponsors.

Grosser said, “Financial or furniture. We still need some chairs for that sit down area. Coffee table, bookcases… We would like to get a little mini fridge out there and a good industrial coffee pot.”

Dynamic Recovery, Sober Life, and Praise Tabernacle Church have already sponsored the room, with confidence that their financial investment will be put to use directly in the community.

Justin Poindexter, assistant pastor at Praise Tabernacle Church, said, “You know, money is not going to go to a private jet and luxurious living, but this is getting right down to our city is circulating from from one portion of the city down to another place where there's need,”

Poindexter is working with Grosser to offer support the underprivileged and struggling in the community.

Poindexter said, “We all need to help one another. It's not necessarily going to come from, you know, a book or a celebrity, but it's just, you know, homegrown folks within our realm of living. It's going to help one another.”

The Recovery Room is at 501 Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. You can learn more about Breaking Chains for Recovery by clicking here or calling 406-229-6628.

Info on Rocky Mountain Treatment center can be found here. Info on Praise Tabernacle can be found here.