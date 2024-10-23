Red Ribbon Week sparks conversations about drug awareness

Elementary schools across the district are participating in Red Ribbon Week, a yearly initiative that encourages students to commit to a drug-free lifestyle.

Participating in events like themed dress-up days, classroom activities, and assemblies, schools aim to foster early conversations about the dangers of drug-use and making healthy choices.

'Red Ribbon Week' in Great Falls

“Starting these conversations is important,” explained Beth Price Morrison, the Alliance for Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Manager. “It provides some very impressionable kids with some facts and information so they can make informed decisions.”

Observed from October 23rd through October 31st, Red Ribbon Week builds a foundation for life-long drug awareness.

Chief Joseph Elementary School students colored pages of red-ribbons illustrating “Saying No to Drugs,” while West Elementary School students met up to exchange Red Ribbon Week bracelets.

Sixth-grade students Samantha and Harper reflected on what they learned so far this week. Samantha said, “We get to do fun things at our school and just like celebrate not doing drugs because they can really make an impact on you when you have like a young mind and a young body.”

“And when you're...want to go to college, it's hard for you to go to college if you do drugs.” Harper added on.



As students sport red ribbons and participate, the message is clear; it’s never too early to start talking about making safe and healthy choices.

Methamphetamine, fentanyl, and alcohol are among the substances fueling a crisis that impacts individuals and families across the area.

Dean Snow, the Sober Life Program Director, explained, “The landscape of substance use disorders and fentanyl and increase in the potency of methamphetamine as well as marijuana and its legalization doesn’t look good right now. I mean it’s really affecting people’s mental health, it’s causing death with overdoses.”

The Sober Life is a program in Great Falls aimed to make a difference by offering recovery services and starting conversations about addiction and substance abuse.

“It’s very important to start these conversations with students. I think it helps reduce the stigma of addiction in the community and it also brings more awareness to it.”

By addressing the substance abuse and drug use in the Electric City, conversations can be had about prevention and open pathways to a healthier future.