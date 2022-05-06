'Red Sand Project' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A 'Red Sand Project' event was held in Great Falls on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Red Sand Project is a way to raise awareness of sexual violence and human trafficking.

Signs to look for in a human trafficking victim:



They have no personal possessions A minor with an unrelated and non-age appropriate looking male or an over-controlling “boyfriend” and sometimes another female, as they can recruit other females to become slaves. Minors at hotels, strip clubs or truck stops. Appearance of lack of sleep or nutrition. Unexplained injuries.

You can help stop human trafficking. If it's an emergency, call 911. For a non-emergency, you can call 1-833-406-STOP.



