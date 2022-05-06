'Red Sand Project' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A 'Red Sand Project' event was held in Great Falls on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Red Sand Project is a way to raise awareness of sexual violence and human trafficking.
Signs to look for in a human trafficking victim:
- They have no personal possessions
- A minor with an unrelated and non-age appropriate looking male or an over-controlling “boyfriend” and sometimes another female, as they can recruit other females to become slaves.
- Minors at hotels, strip clubs or truck stops.
- Appearance of lack of sleep or nutrition.
- Unexplained injuries.
You can help stop human trafficking. If it's an emergency, call 911. For a non-emergency, you can call 1-833-406-STOP.
