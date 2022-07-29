Refinery maintenance may cause traffic delays

GREAT FALLS — Calumet Montana Refining in Great Falls will undergo planned refinery wide shutdown and maintenance activities beginning on Monday, August 1.

The company said in a news release that the planned activities will last about eight weeks, and that the shutdown and startup activities will cause periods of flaring.

There will be increased traffic on Smelter Avenue near the former Westgate Mall property, as well as offsite parking on River Drive between 9th Street and 14th Street as contractors perform work at the facility around the clock.

Calumet said that increased traffic may be especially noticeable between the hours of 4am-7am, and 4pm-7pm.



