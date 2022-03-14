Ready for the return of the Ice Breaker race in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — It’s been two years since people ran an in-person Ice Breaker race in Great Falls, but the family-friendly race is making its way back to the streets of Great Falls.

The Ice Breaker is a race many people look forward to in the spring. The race was virtual last year and is back in person this year.

The Baker family is one of many excited for its return. They’ve run in numerous Ice Breakers and are excited for a chance to run with other families again.

Keely is a former winner and is ready to race with her family and friends in person: “There’s so many different races out there in the state but I feel like the ice breaker is such a big family event. You know, there’s the one-mile, the three-mile, the five-mile. My husband and I ran together a lot before we had a kid and then now it’s kind of a fun thing to go do together. There’s a race for everyone and it’s nice to get those young kiddos in a positive healthy environment."

The Ice Breaker goes on whether rain or shine, snow or sun, stroller or no stroller.

For Casey Baker, this will his first time pushing his son Nash in a race. He says it’s a great way for families to get outside.

“I played a lot of hockey before and didn’t do too much running but it’s fun. I think it helps people realize what they had. When people were cooped up in their homes and it was virtual it was different, but now this will probably make people want to go outside and be more active,” Casey said. “You don’t know what you have until it’s gone. You got little kids running around everywhere. They’re excited. They got the kids race. They’re excited to cheer they’re parents on. It just brings families together.”

This year’s race is scheduled for April 24. You can register online or in person at the Park & Recreation office at 1700 River Drive North.



