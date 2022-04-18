Summer programs registration set to open for kids and teens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Registration for Great Falls Park & Recreation Community Recreation Center summer programs and swimming lessons will begin on Tuesday, April 19.

Registration is available on-line only on the City website . Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m.

Summer camps include a variety of themes for various age groups including Kiddie Kamp for children entering kindergarten and 1st grade, Rugrats Camp for children entering grades 2nd and 3rd, Explorer Camp for children entering grades 4th – 6th, and Outdoor Adventure Camp for children entering grades 6th – 8th.

Other camps include Art, Basketball, Blewett Kicking Camp, Girls Golf, Pickleball, and World of Game Design Camps.

For more details about camps and lessons, check out the Park & Recreation Summer Guide 2022 by clicking here .

Also included in the guide is information on special events at the Electric City Water Park, Schools Out Fun Days, Lions Family FunFest, Tennis Camps, and general information on a variety of topics including information on pools, golf courses, Multi-Sports, City parks, River’s Edge Trail, Peoples Park and Recreation Foundation, Park Pals, and other recreational opportunities in Great Falls.

For more information, you can also call the Park & Recreation office at 406-771-1265.



