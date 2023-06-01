Baatz Building renovations continue (video)

The Baatz Building at 400 Second Avenue South in Great Falls may not look like much now, but it is in the process of being transformed into apartments for people coming out of homelessness.

From the NeighborWorks website:

The building will contain 25 apartments targeted towards individuals who have previously experienced homelessness. Residents of the apartments will pay rent, have a lease and have one on one support from a case manager to help build independent living and tenancy skills as well as be connected to community based physical and mental healthcare services. The first floor of the building will house both case management professionals as well as the community-based service providers.

