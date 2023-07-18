Reports of a collision in Great Falls

We have received several reports of a collision on the west side of Great Falls.

According to witnesses, it happened near the intersection of Central Avenue West and Sixth Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Emergency crews are at the scene, and a witness told KRTV that there were at least two ambulances.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been seriously injured, nor the cause of the collision.

We will update you if we get more information.



