Reports of a collision in Great Falls

We have received several reports of a collision on the west side of Great Falls.
According to witnesses, it happened near the intersection of Central Avenue West and Sixth Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023.
Emergency crews are at the scene, and a witness told KRTV that there were at least two ambulances.
There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been seriously injured, nor the cause of the collision.
We will update you if we get more information.
TRENDING
- Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone
- Arrest: Farmers' Market shooting threat
- 5 deaths on Montana roads in 4 days
- INFO: Montana State Fair in Great Falls
- Tax rebates being sent to Montanans
- RECENT OBITUARIES
FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter