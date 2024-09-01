Reports of a collision on 10th Avenue South

KRTV has received several reports that there was a collision along 10th Avenue South in Great Falls on Friday, August 30, 2024.

According to messages we received, it happened near 17th Street:



what’s happening by mcdonald’s on tenth? roads blocked off by police and emergency vehicles

Has there been any update on the guy that got hit and run? Tonight about 9:30 PM

Any update on the hit and run on tenth haven’t seen anything yet

Did you guys hear about the hit and run last night with the car and pedestrian by Kieth’s country store happened about 10:30pm

I had a gal yesterday tell me her daughter heard a crash as she was sitting on her porch by morning light coffee. Said she went to go see if people were OK and a vehicle hit a pedestrian and took off. Is there any truth in this?

As of Sunday morning, we have not been able to confirm any details about what happened.

We have contacted the Great Falls Police Department and will post an update when we get information.

