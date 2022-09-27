Reports of lock-down at Great Falls High School

We have received reports of a lock-down at Great Falls High School on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Several people sent messages to KRTV at about 12:45 p.m., noting that there were several police vehicles outside the school.

A few minutes later, another message indicated that the lock-down had been lifted.

One person told KRTV that there was a rumor that someone had a gun on campus, but we have not been able to confirm if that was the reason.

At this point, there are no indications of any students being injured or in danger, nor that there was any credible threat.

We will update you if we get more information.

Yesterday, a 14-year old student at the school was taken into custody after sending an electronic message to fellow students: “Gonna shoot up the school today :))”.

Here is an overview of GFPS safety procedures:



Evacuation: Defined as an internal emergency that requires students and staff to leave the building for their safety. Parents should follow emergency notifications.

Lockdown: Defined as an internal and/or immediate threat. All staff and students are locked in rooms. No one IN or OUT!

Shelter In Place: Defined as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.Class Hold: Defined as a safety precaution implemented during an incident where students need to be kept in the classroom.

Release with Care: Defined as a possible threat in the schools’ neighborhoods during arrival and release time. Release with care procedures:

To ensure safety, the building administrator may ask staff to escort students to/from buses or waiting cars. Staff may also be asked to accompany students home.



Click here to visit the Safety page on the GFPS website for more information.