Residents displaced after house fire in Great Falls

MTN
Great Falls Fire Rescue at the scene of a house fire (May 10, 2021)
Posted at 6:36 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 20:55:40-04

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a house fire near the area of 1st Avenue South and 17th Street on Monday afternoon.

A resident came home and found the smoke and called 911.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says the fire started in the kitchen. The first floor of the home is heavily damaged, and the basement has some smoke damage.

The family that lives in the house has gotten a place to stay temporarily.

A couple of family pets are unaccounted for; the battalion chief says he suspects they did not get out of the house and died in the fire, but that has not been confirmed.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

We will update you if we get more information.

