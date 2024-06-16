Retired Great Falls firefighter Dick Swingley has died

GREAT FALLS — Dick Swingley, who spent more than 50 years in the fire service, passed away several days ago.

In December 2021 Dick retired (details) after serving the City of Great Falls and the State of Montana for over 51 years.

He was with the Great Falls Fire and Rescue for 30 years, rising through the ranks from a Fire Fighter to Captain to the City Fire Marshal.

He then went on to work for the State of Montana and soon after became the Montana State Fire Marshal.

A news release says that "his love and commitment for community service was reflected onto all who had the pleasure of working with him.

There will be a celebration of life held at Montana ExpoPark at noon on Thursday, June 20, 2024, with a procession to follow out to the Highland Cemetery.

A reception will follow back at the Montana Expo Park. For those unable to attend, there will also be a live stream feed available online at the Schnider Funeral Home website.

