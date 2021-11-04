GREAT FALLS — Mike Kuntz, a retired Great Falls firefighter who is fighting cancer, recently completed 31 days of the worst cardio known to man….burpees. He set out with a goal of raising $200 for his burpee challenge to benefit the American Cancer Society - and in just one month he managed to raise $1,600.
Retired Great Falls firefighter helps battle cancer via fitness challenge
