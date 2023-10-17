Rib & Chop House opening soon in Great Falls

The Rib & Chop House announced this week that it plans to officially open its Great Falls restaurant on Monday, October 23, 2023.

The 5,000-plus square-foot restaurant is at 21 Third Street North - the former location of a Wells Fargo bank. The restaurant will have 225 seats, and will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

The Rib & Chop House was founded in 2001 and has restaurants in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Livingston, along with locations in Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah. The menu features steak, ribs, shrimp, salmon, jambalaya, and more.

Yaron Goldman, CEO of The Finally Group and Rib & Chop House, said in July 2022, "We've been looking for growth opportunities in Montana and outside of Montana. Great Falls has been on our radar, and we've been able to secure this lease, and we think it's a great opportunity to expand the brand.”

The company said last month that it plans to hire "upward of 100 people" in the coming weeks; click here if you want to apply.



Chipotle Mexican Grill plans to open its first Great Falls location on Wednesday, October 18. The restaurant is at 1900 10th Avenue South, and will be open every day from 10:45am until 10pm.

It is located on the lot formerly occupied by the Cartwheel Casino & Liquor Store.

The company says the restaurant will feature the “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up online orders without leaving their cars.

David Sherman Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle is a fast-casual restaurant that serves burritos, tacos, salads, and more, and has locations in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings.



Two new restaurants are planned for the West Bank Landing area along Third Street NW. A Qdoba restaurant is scheduled to open; the fast-casual Mexican restaurant said on Facebook that it plans to open before November. In addition, Panda Express plans to open its second Great Falls location, this one between Jersey Mike’s and the Verizon store. There is no word on the opening date for Panda Express.



A Tony Roma's restaurant is scheduled to open inside the Holiday Inn hotel at 1100 Fifth Street South. The restaurant will serve ribs, steaks, burgers, seafood, and more. The project was announced several years ago, but stalled for some reason. An employee at the existing restaurant inside the hotel told KRTV today that Tony Roma's is likely to open before the end of the year. There was a free-standing Tony Roma's in the Great Falls Marketplace area several years ago.

Raj Dhillon, CEO of Dhillon Group of Companies (which owns Tony Roma's), said in a news release, “We are excited to bring Tony Roma’s to Great Falls and to serve this community and visitors. We have worked diligently on the upgrades required to meet the Tony Roma’s Standards, and our team is dedicated to providing the amazing service and food quality that customers expect from the Tony Roma’s brand.”

