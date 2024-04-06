Ribbon-cutting at 'Safety Town' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the ribbon-cutting event at Safety Town at Skyline Early Learning Family Center in Great Falls.
The website provides this overview:
Safety Town is a fun and educational program designed to introduce a variety of safety concepts to children entering Kindergarten. The program will help children develop positive attitudes and values toward safety, which will benefit them throughout their lifetime.
The safety tips they learn will help them avoid dangers and develop safe practices in school and in the community. After they learn, they are empowered to take action by practicing how to prepare for emergencies and sharing their lessons and new knowledge with family and friends. This program readies our youngest neighbors to help create a better prepared community and have a lot of fun in the process.
The program is the result of a partnership between Great Falls Public Schools-Community Enrichment, the National Safety Town Center, and Great Falls Public Schools Foundation.
Here is the transcript of the video provided by Paul Sanchez:
The Skyline Early Learning Family Center, is getting ready to cut the ribbon for the new Great Falls Safety Town.
Safety Town Teacher Ryan Beam shares that today we were able to recognize the community partners and entities that that have helped make safety town become a reality
Safety Town was established in 1937 by a police officer and a kindergarten teacher after a child was hit by a car and killed walking to school.
Tom Zaremski from Great Falls Fire Rescue says I'm proud to stand up here and represent the Great Falls Fire Department and pledge our commitment to help and to this program as it grows and expands. And once again, big hand for Roni for bringing this to our town.
Ryan continues saying Veronica Griffith from the MSU Great Falls approached me as she had been in communities in the past that had this program across the United States and saw a need in Great Falls that that could be filled with this program. We do have our roadways, our train railways, our bikeways, our crosswalks, all the things that safety town features we have in Great Falls as real entities in the community.
This program is designed to teach our young children about safety on the sidewalk and streets of Great Falls.