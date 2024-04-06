Ribbon-cutting at 'Safety Town' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the ribbon-cutting event at Safety Town at Skyline Early Learning Family Center in Great Falls.

The website provides this overview:

Safety Town is a fun and educational program designed to introduce a variety of safety concepts to children entering Kindergarten. The program will help children develop positive attitudes and values toward safety, which will benefit them throughout their lifetime.



The safety tips they learn will help them avoid dangers and develop safe practices in school and in the community. After they learn, they are empowered to take action by practicing how to prepare for emergencies and sharing their lessons and new knowledge with family and friends. This program readies our youngest neighbors to help create a better prepared community and have a lot of fun in the process.

The program is the result of a partnership between Great Falls Public Schools-Community Enrichment, the National Safety Town Center, and Great Falls Public Schools Foundation.

