Road is closed between Great Falls and Fort Benton

GREAT FALLS — The road has been re-opened as of 3:35 p.m. If gusty winds return, the Montana Department of Transportation will use a pilot car to guide vehicles through the area.



(1st REPORT, 2:27 pm) Highway 87 has been closed between Great Falls and Fort Benton.

The powerful winds are kicking up dust and dirt, causing very poor visibility along Highway 87.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that there are "numerous" crashes; at this point, there are no serious injuries reported.

There have been gusts of more than 70 miles per hour across the region.

There is no word yet on how long the closure will last.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for much of the region until Monday morning.