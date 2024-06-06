Roadhouse Diner serves up its 500,000 burger in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls recently hit a major milestone by serving its 500,000th burger, marking nearly a decade of success and dedication to unique culinary experiences.

A Milestone Moment

Erik Sietsema, the lucky customer who ordered the 500,000th burger, was thrilled with his "Zack Attack" burger. Reflecting on the diner’s journey, owner Tara Beam said, "We draw inspiration for our burger specialties from a variety of sources, whether it’s a sign, a magazine ad, or something interesting spotted in a store aisle. We've even tried Pop Rocks and crickets on our burgers for that extra protein kick!"

Honoring a Superfan

To commemorate the occasion, the diner awarded Sietsema, a Great Falls "super fan," with a free meal every week for a year, a T-shirt, and a special plaque.

Sietsema expressed his enthusiasm for the diner, stating, "I haven't tried every special, but I've eaten almost every special they've put out over the years. My wife and I have been regulars since 2015. They know our names and our drinks. It's like coming to Cheers, where everybody knows your name."

Supporting Local Agriculture

Roadhouse Diner's commitment to local sourcing sets it apart. Tara emphasized, "Our beef comes from just 30 miles away, and everything we serve is locally sourced. We use McCaffrey beef, a local Montana company, and our bread and other ingredients are all from local suppliers. This local approach is a big part of why our food is so delicious."



Sietsema echoed this sentiment, appreciating the diner's dedication to quality and community. "One of the things my wife and I love about Roadhouse is that everything they serve is locally sourced. It’s great to know that we're supporting local businesses with every meal."

The achievement of serving 500,000 burgers, equivalent to about 600 cows worth of beef, underscores the diner’s popularity and success.

The diner is at 613 15th Street North in Great Falls; click here to visit the website.