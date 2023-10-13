GREAT FALLS — In the video below, reporter Paul Sanchez visits Rocky Mountain Treatment Center to learn about its "Healing With Horses" program.

Rocky Mountain Treatment Center offers 'Healing With Horses'

PAUL SANCHEZ: We all have made some bad decisions in our lives as a result. Some of us need some help. A guide through a difficult path. A fresh start. Well, Rocky Mountain Treatment Center may be exactly what you're looking for. This center is helping people with drug and alcohol addiction, with the use of horses. Horses have helped so many people with recovery from drugs and alcohol addiction, children with disabilities and veterans with PTSD and other medical issues.

LADONNA LONEY: When I got my job at Rocky Mountain Treatment Center, I didn't know what to expect. I'd never been part of an inpatient facility. And it's a 12 step spiritual, not religious based program that is run by the most amazing people that let me know that I was the one that Jesus loves and basically got me to where I am.

GABRIEL NORLIN: I feel like I've definitely turned a corner in my life, and I feel like these horses in this program are a huge part of that for me. Uh, and again, being able to give back to, uh, to families when they come out, um, it's a healing process for me too. Like, I'm still working on that stuff, you know? And some of the relationships can't be fixed, you know; it's too late for some of those people who have passed and moved on. But when I get to work with families out here and be a part of what they're going through, I'm still healing on the inside, too.

For more information, click here.

