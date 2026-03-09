Roof collapse: Lincoln students will move to other schools

Due to the roof collapse at Lincoln Elementary School in Great Falls on Sunday, March 8, 2026, students will be relocated to other schools indefinitely.

Severe wind causes trouble across the region

Great Falls Public Schools officials say that there is no school that has the capacity to take in all of Lincoln's students, so they have created short- and long-term plans to keep teacher teams and same-age students together while relocating campuses.

The current relocation plan is:



K-2 Grade will move to Longfellow Elementary School

Grades 3–4 will move to Lewis & Clark Elementary School

Grades 5–6 will move to Paris Gibson Education Center

Mrs. Ferradas room will move to Meadowlark Elementary School

GFPS will host parent information meetings in the gym at Paris Gibson Education Center on Tuesday, March 10 at the following times:



Grades 5-6: 4:30pm to 5pm

Grades 3-4: 5pm to 5:30pm

Grades 1-2: 5:30pm to 6pm

Kindergarten: 6pm to 6:30pm

We will update you as we get more information.