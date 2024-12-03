Roots Revival: Great Falls Community Unites to Replant Trees in Gibson Park

GREAT FALLS — In a remarkable effort to preserve the natural beauty of Gibson Park, the Great Falls Park & Recreation Department is partnering with the community to replace aging trees. The initiative, called the "Roots Revival of Gibson Park," aims to replant nearly 39 trees scheduled for removal due to age and disease.

A Community Initiative to Preserve Nature

Jessica Compton, Deputy Director of Great Falls Parks & Recreation, explained the origins of the project: “We have the Roots Revival Committee, a group of citizens who saw the need to replant trees that are being removed due to age. They collaborated with Todd Seymanski, our City Forester, to create this committee.”

The importance of trees extends beyond providing shade, according to Seymanski. “Life is always better in the shade of a tree,” he said, highlighting the environmental benefits. “Trees provide beauty, nature, and habitat for birds, but they also have a significant environmental impact.”

How the Community Can Get Involved

Great Falls residents have the opportunity to contribute to this revitalization effort by donating a tree. Jessica Compton noted, “On our website, Great Falls Park and Recreation, we have a full list of tree types and a map showing where the new trees will be planted.”

Due to budget constraints, the city is relying on community support to fund the replanting. “Replanting 35 trees is not feasible within our current budget,” Compton said. “We need the community’s help to make this happen.”

A Thoughtfully Planned Effort

Seymanski explained the strategy behind the replanting: “We’ve lost a few elms to Dutch elm disease, and now is the time to restart. We’re planting trees with a purpose in specific spots to maximize their impact.”



Most of the replanting will take place in the spring, though some fall planting may occur depending on weather conditions. “We’re aiming for spring plantings and might do a few in the fall, depending on the rainfall,” Seymanski added.

Honoring a Former Mayor's Vision

The initiative owes much to the vision of former Great Falls mayor Michael Winters.

“Former Mayor Winters really got the ball rolling,” Seymanski said. “He wanted something that would allow the citizens of Great Falls to engage with the park system in a meaningful way.”

How to Help

Residents interested in donating can visit the Parks and Recreation website for more information. Trees range in cost from $495 to $770 each, providing a lasting way for the community to contribute to the park’s future.

This collaborative effort ensures that Gibson Park will continue to provide beauty, shade, and environmental benefits for generations to come.

To get more information on details and how to donate a tree go to the City's Website here.