GREAT FALLS — On Thursday, August 18th, the 400 block of Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls will be welcoming the world as part the Rotary Electric Club’s first Montana Multi-Cultural Fair.

Rotary Electric president Zach Swartz explained, “We’ve got a lot of great ethnic, cultural diversity here in Great Falls, Montana. We thought, what better way to showcase the diversity that we have in the community by putting on some sort of cultural event that showcases food, art, entertainment, and everything of the like.”

The free event takes place on the 400 block of Central Avenue from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In addition to food, people can learn about Native American traditions, watch Pacific Islander hula dancers, listen to Celtic music, and more.

MTN News Rotary club preparing for Montana Multi-Cultural Fair

Swartz estimates more than 1,200 people will turn out for an event he hopes will one day rival other Treasure State cultural events.

He noted, “I think it's very important for our community to showcase the diversity that we have. We don’t know of very many events that allow for that or have the ability to show that diversity.”

As for that food - for a small price, attendees won’t go away hungry: “We do have a five-dollar passport that we’re developing and that entitles you to try all of the different samples of food that these groups are putting together,” said Swartz.

For more information, click here to visit the event website.



TRENDING ARTICLES

