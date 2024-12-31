Rules for fireworks in Great Falls on New Year's Eve

The City of Great Falls is reminding people about the rules for fireworks within city limits on New Year's Eve - Tuesday, December 31, 2024.
The city said in a news release:
- Fireworks may be legally discharged from 10pm on Tuesday, December 31st, until 12:30am on Wednesday, January 1st.
- Children age 9 and younger must have a supervising adult within 10 feet.
- Discharge of fireworks is only allowed on private property
- Fireworks are not allowed in public areas like parks, streets, sidewalks, or alleys
- Keep pets safe and secure inside
- Be a good neighbor and respectful by cleaning up the mess and following the time restrictions.
People who violate city code may be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to fines.
- 1st Offense – $100
- 2nd Offense – $200
- 3rd Offense – $300
- 4th Offense – $1000
Cascade County has different rules and regulations regarding fireworks, and the city does not regulate the sale or discharge of fireworks outside the city limits.