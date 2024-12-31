Rules for fireworks in Great Falls on New Year's Eve

The City of Great Falls is reminding people about the rules for fireworks within city limits on New Year's Eve - Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

The city said in a news release:



Fireworks may be legally discharged from 10pm on Tuesday, December 31st, until 12:30am on Wednesday, January 1st.

Children age 9 and younger must have a supervising adult within 10 feet.

Discharge of fireworks is only allowed on private property

Fireworks are not allowed in public areas like parks, streets, sidewalks, or alleys

Keep pets safe and secure inside

Be a good neighbor and respectful by cleaning up the mess and following the time restrictions.

People who violate city code may be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to fines.



1st Offense – $100

2nd Offense – $200

3rd Offense – $300

4th Offense – $1000

Cascade County has different rules and regulations regarding fireworks, and the city does not regulate the sale or discharge of fireworks outside the city limits.