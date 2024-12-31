Watch Now
Rules for fireworks in Great Falls on New Year's Eve

Fireworks in Great Falls 2022
The City of Great Falls is reminding people about the rules for fireworks within city limits on New Year's Eve - Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

The city said in a news release:

  • Fireworks may be legally discharged from 10pm on Tuesday, December 31st, until 12:30am on Wednesday, January 1st.
  • Children age 9 and younger must have a supervising adult within 10 feet.
  • Discharge of fireworks is only allowed on private property
  • Fireworks are not allowed in public areas like parks, streets, sidewalks, or alleys
  • Keep pets safe and secure inside
  • Be a good neighbor and respectful by cleaning up the mess and following the time restrictions.

People who violate city code may be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to fines.

  • 1st Offense – $100
  • 2nd Offense – $200
  • 3rd Offense – $300
  • 4th Offense – $1000

Cascade County has different rules and regulations regarding fireworks, and the city does not regulate the sale or discharge of fireworks outside the city limits.

