Rumors of 'active shooter' in Great Falls are not true

GREAT FALLS — Rumors began circulating online at about noon on Friday, May 20, 2022, about an active shooter at Walmart on 10th Avenue South.

The rumor was sparked by a person who posted on Facebook "ATTN: ACTIVE SHOOTER AT 10TH AVE WALMART RIGHT NOW!! STAY AWAY!!"

Facebook post

That post caused some concern, and several people contacted KRTV to find out if it was true.

At about 12:30 p.m., the person who made the initial post on Facebook deleted that post, and followed with a new post that read: "Took the other post down because the guy did start a rumor and the police are questioning the guy who started it!"

At this point, there is no evidence that there was any shooting or threat.

We are checking with the Great Falls Police Department and will let you know if we get more information.



(UPDATE) The Great Falls Police Department posted at 1:58 p.m.

RUMOR CONTROL! We've seen the reports of an active shooter at Walmart, they are not true. Officers made in-person contact with Loss Prevention Officers at each location and everything is business as usual, with lots of people in and out getting supplies for the weekend.

TRENDING ARTICLES

