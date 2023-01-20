Rural Dynamics and Great Falls library team up to offer free tax help

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library and Rural Dynamics are once again partnering to help people get their taxes done. January 23 is the official start of tax filing season. April 18 is the deadline to file your taxes.

On Thursdays from January 26 through April 13 from 2-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the library (301 Second Avenue North) will have people available to help.

Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. people will also be available to help at the Great Falls Senior Center at 1004 Central Avenue.

"This is our Americorps and CCC team, they arrived here in Great Falls last week. We spent the past week getting them trained and certified so they can do the intake and they can also actually do the tax preparation,” said Adair Peach, a volunteer at Rural Dynamics.

"The library is here to serve the whole community and make sure that people have the information and resources that they need,” explained Susie McIntyre, Library Director. “It is a very well-utilized service. We started getting calls on January 1 about when the tax people were going to be in the library."

You have to qualify to use the service and, if you do use the service, there are documents you’ll need to bring; click here for details, or email taxhelp@ruraldynamics.

If you can’t get to the library, Rural Dynamics is working with other locations across the state; click here for the list of locations.



FOLLOW KRTV

