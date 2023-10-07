Rustler Pride: CMR Homecoming Parade

GREAT FALLS — Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls was filled with Rustler Pride on Friday afternoon, as CMR High School ended their five-day homecoming with their annual parade.

Hundreds packed the streets, with the parade starting at the Civic Center making its way toward Ninth Street.

"It was one of the best turnouts we had," said CMR senior Delaney Linn. "Everyone was super excited. Everyone is participating this year, even the freshman class. They're super into it. Everyone has just been super great, and super loving. It's pretty awesome."

The parade consisted of floats, performances by the marching band, as well as appearances from CMR's greats, such as Jack Johnson.

CMR senior Ireland Osentowski said the parade is something she has enjoyed her past three years, and that she is hoping to make the best out of her senior year.

MTN News CMR Homecoming Parade 2023

"It's super bittersweet," she said. "You experience the same thing you've done all four years, but now it's just new emotions to it and a lot more dedication to it as well. So, you try to do everything you can before you can't. This is just the next chapter in the book and I'm happy that I'm able to do all that I can."

Several events during homecoming consisted of a color run, theme days, and spirit day. Homecoming ends with the Rustlers facing off against Bozeman in Football.

CMR senior AJ Wells noted, "It's very different from every other aspect of school because when we're doing football games that you have almost every Friday during the fall schedule, having a parade that you only have once a year draws in a bunch more attention and it gets people a little bit more fired up."



