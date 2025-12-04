GREAT FALLS — As the holiday season approaches, the Salvation Army of Great Falls is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year, supporting families through food assistance, youth programs, and its annual holiday programs. With a long-standing mission to “meet human needs without discrimination,” the organization says its ability to serve the community depends heavily on donations, volunteers, and year-round support.

Major Mike Halverson, who oversees the Great Falls location, says their work stretches far beyond Christmas assistance. At their Ninth Avenue South location, the Salvation Army operates a client-choice food pantry, where families can select the groceries they need, much like shopping in a grocery store.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Salvation Army gears up for annual 'Day of Giving' in Great Falls

“People know their appetite better,” Halverson said. “If you hand out a general food box, so much ends up in the trash. When families can choose what they need, nothing goes to waste.”

In addition to food support, the organization offers utility and rental assistance, helping families find stability and access to community resources. Their goal, Halverson says, is not just to provide immediate aid, but to help people chart a path forward.

“We try to serve the person, not just give a fish, but help them know how to fish,” he said.

Beyond basic needs, the Salvation Army runs several youth and recreation programs, including:

After-school programs, where children are transported from school for crafts, recreation, and homework help at a low cost to families.

Sports leagues, including youth football, several basketball leagues, women’s and co-ed volleyball, and an increasingly popular pickleball program.

Back-to-school support, where children shop for school supplies with the help of volunteers.

Emergency Disaster Services, which deploys “Sally One,” a support truck used to deliver meals, snacks, and drinks to first responders during fires, search-and-rescue missions, and other emergencies.

And as Christmas nears, the Salvation Army begins preparing its toy drive and holiday food distribution, which Halverson says provides seasonal support for hundreds of local children and families.

Donations of food, toys, and household essentials are always welcome, especially high-demand items like peanut butter, tuna, and other protein sources for the food pantry. The organization also relies heavily on volunteers, both for year-round programs and for the well-known holiday bell-ringing season.

“Sometimes even more important than giving items is giving time,” Halverson said. “The more volunteers we have for our bell-ringing program, the more net income we have to serve people throughout the year.”

On December 9th, the Salvation Army will once again participate in KRTV’s Day of Giving at both Albertsons locations in Great Falls. The annual event brings together nonprofits across the region, giving the community a one-stop opportunity to donate food, toys, and funding.

Halverson says the event always brings in meaningful support, both in donations and in spirit.

“It’s just amazing to see how people go out of their way to pick up a toy or some food and then drive to Albertsons to give it,” he said. “The generosity we see from the community is incredible.”

While the need rises during the holidays, Halverson says the heart of the organization’s work, and the reason it can continue, remains the same.

“We cannot do what we do without the help of the community,” he said. “Whether that’s volunteering, finances, or support in any form.”

