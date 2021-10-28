Salvation Army in Great Falls is accepting applications for Christmas assistance programs

GREAT FALLS — The Salvation Army in Great Falls is now accepting applications for its Christmas assistance programs.

It provides toys and food for Christmas for families that otherwise wouldn’t have them.

If you need toys, the Great Falls Salvation Army is accepting applications online through November 28. You must have legal custody of kids 12 years old or younger in order to be eligible.

If you just need food, you have to print and submit an application by November 29.

"I do encourage people to sign up early because there will be a point where we have to cut it off. So the sooner they can apply and get their application in the better,” said Monica King of the Great Falls Salvation Army.

The Great Falls Salvation Army also needs holiday bell ringers. To apply, call the Salvation Army office at 406-453-0391 and ask to speak to Mark King.

