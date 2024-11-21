Salvation Army luncheon kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army in Great Falls kicked off the ‘Red Kettle Campaign’ this year with their first-annual luncheon. The luncheon was an opportunity for community members to learn about the campaign and to understand what the donated money supports.

“Ever thought about ‘where does that dollar go, that I’m putting into the kettle?’ That's kind of what we're doing today, is to try to just help everybody understand what the services are that we provide for the community, and that’s where that dollar goes when you put it into the kettle,” explained Salvation Army Major Mike Halverson.

For the services they provide throughout the year, they rely heavily on the community’s generosity.

“We're going to be serving quite a few more families this year than last year. I think the need is great.



Last year, they raised about $96,000; their goal this year is to raise $100,000.

Each year, the organization asks for volunteers to be bell ringers at the kettles to collect donations outside of grocery stores around town.

“There's no way that the Salvation Army can provide any of those services without the support of the community. We cannot do what we do without the funding, without the volunteers, without the community's support,” Halverson said.

So where can you find those iconic red kettles to donate to the cause?

Halverson said, “We’re going to be at Sam's Club, Walmart, North 40; we’ll be at the two Albertsons, Smith's, Scheels, and a few others.”

There will be bellringers outside various stores around town over the next few weeks, accepting donations and spreading holiday cheer.

“Just being able to provide this free service for these families is really a blessing, you know, to us as well as to the parents,” Halverson added.

They are always seeking more volunteers; click here to register to volunteer as a bell ringer.