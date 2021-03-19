Salvation Army of Great Falls will host a COVID vaccine clinic

GREAT FALLS — On Monday, March 22, there will be a new opportunity for you to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Great Falls.

The Salvation Army will host a vaccine clinic at its office located at 1000 17th Avenue South. Anyone can get a shot while supplies last.

Salvation Army spokesman Mark King said Alluvion Health contacted him and asked the organization to host a vaccine clinic and he happily said yes. "We've also reached out to our friends at the Great Falls Rescue Mission and Opportunities Inc., who we partner with. We just want them to be aware because, like you, we want word to get out to the folks who may not necessarily have health insurance or all of those other kinds of things,” King explained.

He added that more vaccine clinics may be conducted in the future depending on how the first one on Monday goes. For more information, call 406-453-0391.

Alluvion Health says that the clinic on Monday will provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, noting that this single-dose vaccine is offered as an effort to reduce barriers that individuals may experience with the two-dose vaccines.

King does yet not know how many doses of the vaccine will be available.