Salvation Army offering informational luncheon in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Salvation Army in Great Falls is hosting a Red Kettle Kickoff Luncheon to show the community what they do and how they can get involved.

On November 21st at 11:30am at 1000 17th Avenue South, the organization is opening its doors for lunch to show that they are much more than a thrift store.

They will be discussing all of the services they have to offer, including a hope market, utilities and rental assistance, an after-school program, sports and recreation leagues, emergency disaster services, bellringing during the holidays, and providing toys for underprivileged children on Christmas.

“We can't do what we do without the community,” said Michael Halverson of the Salvation Army, “You know, the Salvation Army relies on volunteers. The Salvation Army relies on people to help us financially throughout the year. And again, Christmas is a really good time to just come together again and just to be as a team to support people in our community.”



The luncheon will have silent auctions, a balloon pop, and inform guests on all the services they offer.

You can find more information about Salvation Army here or click here for tickets to the Red Kettle Kickoff.