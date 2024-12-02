Santa Claus visits Giant Springs State Park

GREAT FALLS — Cold weather won’t stop Great Falls from ringing in the holiday season on Sunday, as Santa Claus made a stop at Giant Springs State Park.

Santa visits Giant Springs State Park

“So today we're just doing a little simple Santa in the Park,” said Kimmy Bouick, Recreation Technician at Giant Springs State Park.

Even with temperatures below freezing, kids came out for the scavenger hunt, free hot chocolate, and the chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

Bouick isn’t working alone. Recreation Ranger Andy Keller came all the way from First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park to help the event go smoothly.



“I'm just here helping out with this event, to give Santa a hand,” Keller said.

Both workers don’t mind the cold. For them, seeing the kids happy makes it worthwhile.

Eight-year old twins Perrin and Gwynevere had their own favorite parts of the day. Perrin preferred the hot chocolate, and Gwynevere was a big fan of seeing Santa.

While Perrin knows exactly what he wants for Christmas, Gwynevere isn’t so sure. Either way, both had a good time Giant Springs.

If you’re looking for more family fun, First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park is hosting their Trim-a-Tree event on Friday, December 6, at 4:30pm, with their stargazing event after. More information can be found here.