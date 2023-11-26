Santa visited the Good Wood Guys for Small Business Saturday

The Good Wood Guys are a local woodworking company in Great Falls and this year was their ninth annual Santa’s Woodshop event. They wanted to find a way to get involved with “Small Business Saturday” here in Great Falls, while also spreading holiday cheer; Santa’s Woodshop is just that.

Co-owner of the Good Wood Guys, Susan Crocker, said she and her husband both had a passion for woodworking, saw a need in Great Falls, and decided to take the leap.

“We’ve been in Great Falls for going on ten years; after our first year of business, we kind of got into the Small Business Saturday,” said Crocker. “We decided to try to do some promotions for small businesses because small businesses need shoppers.”

Small Business Saturday is a way for local businesses to show their appreciation for the community of Great Falls’ continual support and for people in the community to get out and shop local this holiday season.

“The community of Great Falls is amazing; they get out and support small businesses [and] they're really good to people,” said Crocker.

Santa, along with some of his elves, were at the Good Wood Guys woodshop helping kids build wooden cars and trucks. Also available at the Santa’s Woodshop event was hot cocoa, s'mores, other treats and more.

“We have a s'mores station, so you can do some other wood things like wood for s'mores and wood cars. We have snacks in back [and] we have shopping. All sorts of shopping to do and we sell all sorts of little kits and things so people can take them and make things themselves,” Crocker said.

