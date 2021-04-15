Scammer trying to impersonate "Real Deals" business in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Real Deals in Great Falls is warning people about a Facebook page claiming to belong to the business.

A screenshot of the page was posted to Real Deals’ actual Facebook page to let people know.

People have been getting messages saying they’ve won something from the store, and asked to reply with the word “READY” if they want to continue.

Real Deals owner Monique Meehan said this is the second time someone has used a Facebook page to impersonate the business.

"I think I had one customer say they were trying to get credit card information,” Meehan said. "It’s very frustrating. it creates a little bit of distrust with our customers when they're wondering when they're actually signing up for stuff for our page, is this really us. I'm glad that they feel comfortable messaging me and saying 'Hey, is this really you? I just want o make sure.’”

Anyone who sees the page is asked to report it to Facebook.