Scammers are targeting utility customers in the Great Falls area

GREAT FALLS — NorthWestern Energy is warning people about scammers targeting Montana, saying the scammers are using scare tactics to try to steal money.

The utility company said in a news release on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, that the target this week has been customers in the Great Falls area.

NorthWestern Energy’s customer service staff has talked to about two dozen customers at its Great Falls walk-in office who reported receiving scam calls. Most of the customers recognized the callers were scammers.

The scammers pretend to be from energy companies and threaten to disconnect service unless a payment is made immediately.

NorthWestern Energy said that its staff will never threaten customers, and that it sends numerous disconnection notices before service is shut off, and offers several bill payment options.

The company website states:



NorthWestern Energy sends multiple disconnection notices before shutting off service and offers several bill payment options. We never demand prepaid cards.

If we need to upgrade or replace a piece of equipment, NorthWestern will contact you ahead of time. If NorthWestern Energy needs to upgrade or replace a meter, the cost of the new meter is not charged to the individual customer.

Any over payments will be applied to your NorthWestern Energy account and used to cover future charges. When we refund a customer, we do so by mailing a check to the address on file.

They advise people to not engage with the scammers and recommend simply hanging up on the criminals.

