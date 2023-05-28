SCCA Memorial Day weekend auto racing at ExpoPark

GREAT FALLS — The Sports Car Club of America, Great Falls Chapter is hosting a time trial event all Memorial Day Weekend.

Anyone is free to sign up and test their everyday driver or a modified project car on the cone-marked track.

“It doesn't matter what car you're in or how fast it is, you just want to improve your skills. And we build up that speed during the day and have a blast with our friends while we do it,” explained a driver, Robert Carvelle.

Carvelle drives his 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and it’s a thrill you can’t get anywhere else.

“It's a thrill. It's a blast. You can't think about anything else. So, it's a nice break from the rest of the world when all you can focus on is driving.”

Rick and Shauna Lammi are Great Falls racers who have two cars that entered the event, a 2007 Honda s2000 and a 1977 Datsun 280Z.

The Datsun is a project Rick put together and it has turned into what he calls a “corner carver” while the Honda, is his wife Shauna’s everyday driver.

That’s what events like this are about, testing the limits of one’s car. A rainy Saturday tested the limits for Shauna as she isn’t familiar with how her car handles wet conditions.

“I also like to go fast. Remembering I don't know what my car is going to do in the rain. I need to kind of take it slow and make sure that I have my car under control because safety's the most important thing out there.”

For the husband-and-wife duo, they are paired in the same class but they don’t feel they’re competing against each other, instead just improving on their craft and promoting the sport.

“Watching her progress, from starting with no experience at all to getting to do some of these events,” Rick said.

The SCCA racing event is being held throughout all Memorial Day Weekend. Beginners get a discount when they enter their car and will get a complete run-through with club members.

For more information on how to register your car visit, https://www.motorsportreg.com/events/memorial-day-weekend-three-event-5-28-30-2022-montana-expo-park-scca-874148.

Races are open to view to the general public.

